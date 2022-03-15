Enough stocks of petrol, diesel available in country: Hammad

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has refuted reports of the fuel crisis, saying the country has enough stock of petroleum products for over a month. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the federal minister rejected the reports that appeared in a section of media that the country is left with a five-day stock of petroleum products. While rebutting the articles published in some newspapers the minister said: “This is fake and contrary to the facts.”“The country has diesel and petrol stocks of more than one month. This is the highest stocks cover since many years,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit. The prime minister while addressing the nation, unveiled a relief package for the nationals including the reduction in petrol prices, power tariff, tax exemptions for the IT sector and others. Meanwhile, Hammad Azhar in a separate tweet on Monday said that the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan has jumped manifolds in the last two weeks. It was clear to the public now who stood firmly for the dignity and better future of their country and who were conspiring to save their wealth, he tweeted. Hammad further said, “Not only this assembly, every city and village of Pakistan is proud of its prime minister.”













