Aamir Khan confesses he prioritised work over family

Aamir Khan has made shocking revelations about his personal life in a recent interview.

The actor, celebrating his 57th birthday on Monday, got candid about his relationship with the women in his life, confessing that he took his family for granted.

Speaking to News18, the Thugs of Hindostan star said, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities.”

“I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife – Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones.”

“When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere – today I realise – people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to,” Aamir continued.

Aamir went on about his failed marriages and how he assumed his family would be there for him all the time, adding, “I have given all my time to my work and I made that relationship very strong. I thought my family was with me anyway.”

“I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And, I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me,” he added.

Talking about his regrets, Aamir went on about his relation with daughter Ira khan, who he shares with first wife Reena Dutta, along with son Junaid Khan.

“It’s my biggest mistake. But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her,” he noted.

“I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared.” Aamir concluded.