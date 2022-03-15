Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday with a bang

Zara Noor Abbas celebrated her birthday with a bang surrounded by her family and friends.

Celebrity birthdays are a different sort of treat for followers. Not only do they get to see how far their friends and family can go to make these birthdays special, but also cherish some loved-up moments between their favourite star couples as well.

The latest birthday to become the talk of the town is that of Zara Noor Abbas.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by Zara’s husband Asad Siddiqui, Frieha Altaf, Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed and Shazia Wajahat.