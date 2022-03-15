Netizens slam Fahad Mustafa and Nadeem Baig for supporting Sana Javed

Actress and model Sana Javed has landed herself into hot waters after a number of fellow industry peers and makeup artists have called her out for her rude behaviour.

With each passing day, more artists have turned to social media to share their experiences with the Khaani actress about being disrespectful towards them.

On the other hand, a number of prominent showbiz stars have come out in defence of the Dunk actress.

Some of Javed’s close acquaintances including actor and producer Fahad Mustafa, filmmaker Nadeem Baig, actress Sadia Faisal and others have showed support to the Ruswai actress in the controversy.

Taking to Twitter, the Na Maloom Afraad star wrote: “I have worked with Sana Javed on various projects and she’s been a part of my show for the last 2 years & in these times I’ve found her extremely professional and humble not just with me but with my team too.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho famed director shared a selfie with Javed and mentioned his ‘great experience’ working with Sana in hit drama serials Pyarey Afzal and Ruswai, adding that he found the actor ‘completely professional’ while wishing to work with her again soon.

However, netizens slammed both Mustafa and Baig for supporting the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress amid the controversy. An internet user commented, “Everyone is nice to people who are more famous and influential than themselves,” while another shared, “Of course, she is nice to you. If she’s not even nice to big directors and actors in the industry, how will she get work?”