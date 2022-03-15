Ranveer Singh poses with Bella and Chunkz at Emirates Stadium

Ranveer Singh makes sure to keep his fans updated about the current happenings in his life, personally and professionally. The Simmba actor, who is a football lover as well, is currently enjoying his time in UK for the ongoing football premier league. On Monday, the Padmaavat actor’s picture from the Emirates Stadium took the Internet by storm as fans were surprised to see the actor striking poses with supermodel Bella Hadid.

One of the Ranveer’s fan accounts shared a picture of the popular American model, Ranveer and YouTuber Chunkz posing for the camera. In the photo, Bella is seen making a victory sign with her hand, while the Ram Leela actor is seen next to her.

Within minutes, fans flooded the post’s comments section. One commented, “Sometimes it feels like Ranveer lives in some alternate universe. First MGK and Megan Fox, then Bella Hadid. That too at the Arsenal game. Strange crossover. Noice. Hope Ranveer enjoyed the 3 points as much as I did.” Another one said, “Chunkz is the number one Bollywood fan and I know him and Ranveer are besties now for sure.”