Hania launches song at full blast on roads

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan promoted a song from their upcoming film Parday Mein Rehne Do on a truck in Karachi. Hania and Ali, along with director Wajahat Rauf and his wife Shazia Wajahat, hurtled through the roads of Karachi with the track Peela Rung playing at full blast. The film stars Javed Sheikh and Sadia Faisal in supporting roles. Parday Mein Rehne Do is directed by Wajahat Rauf and his wife Shazia Wajahat is one of the three producers on the project. Parday Mein Rehne Do will be released on Eidul Fitr.













