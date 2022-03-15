Oil price rally loses steam with another 5pc decline

Crude oil prices dipped around 5 percent on Monday, extending its losing streak a day ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on interest rates. The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising rates this week, which will put downward pressure on oil prices. Oil prices typically move inversely to the US dollar, with a stronger greenback making commodities more expensive for foreign currency holders. As of 1200 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $4.62 (-4.10 percent) to reach 108.05 a barrel. Brent traded as high as $139.13 a barrel last week.













