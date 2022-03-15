Dia spends weekend with stepdaughter and Vaibhav Rekhi at flamingo sanctuary

Actor Dia Mirza on Monday gave a glimpse of how she spent the weekend with her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira Rekhi. Samaira is Vaibhav’s child from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi.

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared several pictures and a video as they visited the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. They were also accompanied by their friends’ children.

For her day out, Dia Mirza wore a white and red outfit and kept her hair loose. She also had a camera hung from her neck. Vaibhav Rekhi opted for a striped shirt and white pants while Samaira wore a red T-shirt.

In the first photo, Dia sat between Vaibhav and Samaira as they all posed for the camera. A picture also featured the couple together. Dia also shared pictures of the birds and the greenery around them.

She captioned the post, “Sundays are best spent with nature. Last Sunday we took a boat ride into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary with Shahid. Shahid is such an amazing naturalist! He had so much information and stories to share with the kids, making this time in the wild even more wonderful.”

“Imagine thousands of Flamingoes so close to such a dense human population! Thankfully the authorities provide the flamingoes a safe and undisturbed space. And Maharashtra has a special cell for #Mangrove protection. DYK #ThaneCreek is the longest creek in Asia? The Thane Flamingo Sanctuary has 55% migratory birds. 205 bird species. A birdwatcher’s paradise. Will keep going back now that we have discovered this paradise amidst people,” she added.

“We also spotted: Pied Avocet, Turns, Seagulls, Flamingoes, Ibis, Spotted eagle, Northern Shawler, Red lapwing, Green Sandpiper, Red Shank, Marsh Sandpiper, Black-winged stilt, Grey heron. DYK Flamingoes are able to run on water, thanks to their webbed feet, to gain speed before lifting up into the sky!?!” Dia continued.

She added, “Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary is home to two beautiful flamingo species – Greater Flamingo and Lesser Flamingo. Lesser flamingos are believed to arrive from Kutch in Gujarat while the greater variety comes in from Northern and Central Asia, some as far as Siberia and Eurasia. These flamingos migrate out of their breeding grounds to feed on an annual buffet of blue-green algae at Thane creek every year. The migration starts from October and the birds keep coming till March.”

“March is the best time to visit the sanctuary! The kids were stunned by the experience and can’t wait to go back. This is #MondayMotivation to go seek nature. #ForNature #OneWorld #GenerationRestoration #ForPeopleForPlanet. @theiatekchandaney @mayur_mono @vaibhav.rekhi @samairarekhi,” concluded her post.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot last year in February. They became parents to Avyaan Azad Rekhi a few months after their wedding on May 14, 2021. Recently, she gave the first full look of Avyaan on Instagram. Sharing his photo, she wrote, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi. #SunsetKeDiVane.”