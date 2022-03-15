Shabana says ‘made for each other’ as she posts new picture with Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi shared a new picture of herself in which she was seen posing with her husband, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar.

The actor also wrote a sweet note for Javed as she posted the picture on her Instagram account. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section and also praised Shabana and Javed as their favourite couple.

Sharing the picture on Sunday, Shabana wrote, “Made for each other mashallah.” The photograph showed her holding her husband’s arm as they smiled at the camera. Shabana was wearing a yellow saree that she paired with a colourful neckpiece and an ethnic black purse, while Javed was dressed in a striped blue kurta.

The picture soon received several comments from the couple’s fans and friends. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor wrote, “gorgeous couple,” adding several red heart emojis. Actor Deepti Naval wrote, “How lovely.” Several fans commented “lovely couple” on the picture, while others praised the photograph as “beautiful.” Some also praised Shabana’s new hairstyle.

One fan wrote, “Lovely haircut. My favourite couple! You both are an ideal couple. Nazar na lagey.” Another commented, “My most favourite couple.”

While Javed Akhtar rarely posts on his Instagram account, Shabana often shares glimpses of their lives on her page. Recently, the actor shared a picture of herself working in Javed’s cluttered study, and revealed that her writer husband keeps so many objects on his desk that he hardly leaves any space for writing.

“Javed’s study. Always so cluttered that he has to use a food trolley to write on instead of his desk!!” she wrote. Instagram users responded by calling Javed a “genius,” saying that his cluttered desk represents his intellect.

Shabana will be next seen in the Paramount+ web series, Halo, in which she will be portraying Admiral Parangosky. The Steven Spielberg-produced series is an adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name and is set to release on March 24 this year.