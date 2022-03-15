Fans troll Ushna for her fashion picks

Actress Ushna Shah is known for her bold and blunt personality. Along with being an amazing actress, the star is also a bit of a fashionista. She looks jaw-dropping gorgeous in whatever she dons but often gets criticized by the moral police because of her sartorial choices. And once again fans are not happy with the actress’ style choice as netizens took to social media to troll her outfit. Ushna Shah is a talented young actress. She comes from a family of well-known stars; as the 31-year-old is the daughter of actress Ismat Tahira and sister to Isra Ghazal. She has proven to be a seasoned actress, starring in popular drama serials such as Bashar Momin, Bala, Cheekh, Parizaad, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan. The diva often made the headlines because of being vocal about mainstream societal issues. The Akhir Kab Tak starlet recently attended the Kidney center Brunch with gorgeous Sonya Hussyn. Both of the stars are looking stunning. But Ushna Shah’s dress got more traction from the netizens, she donned a pretty ruffled blue mini dress.













