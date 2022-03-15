Zareen shares success mantra for Bollywood

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan believes that she has not been given many deserved opportunities to do justice to her potential, said filmmakers are not looking at her beyond ‘eye candy’.

Zareen Khan who made her debut with the 2010 movie ‘Veer’ alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in her recent outing with an Indian news portal complained that being in the industry for a decade now, she is still not being offered ‘meaty’ roles.

Speaking about her lack of connections, Khan said, “the most important thing to be a part of this industry is to be very social, attend all the parties and connecting to people.” “Being seen at these parties is so important for your job. Since I did not make that much effort to kind of becoming friends with people from the business, I lacked opportunities.”

“The major trend right now is that everybody is everybody’s friend and they are working with their friends. How will people like me get work if people keep recommending their friends in Bollywood?” the celeb further weighed upon nepotism in Bollywood. Khan felt that her lack of social connections is the reason for her ‘potential’ not being tapped well, “They have judged me on what they have seen on screen. They are not really open to giving me a chance and that look at me beyond just a hot, eye candy.”

“Just audition me, give me that chance,” she exclaimed in the end.