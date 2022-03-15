Shoaib lashes out at Pakistan after below par performance

ISLAMABAD: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Pakistan team on Monday after the Babar Azam-led side suffered a humiliating pounding from the Australian side at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan were all out for 148 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 556-9 declared on day three of the second Test on Monday. Skipper Babar’s 36 was the highest score for the hosts. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australia bowlers claiming 3-29. Speaking to a new channel, the former pacer said making such wickets is what gives the country a bad name. “If you make such wickets, who will be interested in playing here.” Akhtar said even when he played the pitches were slow. “When you play with fear, this will happen, only issuing good statements will not help you,” he added.

The Karachi Test between Pakistan and Australia has become a nightmare for the Pakistan cricket team. The Pakistan batsmen, and also the bowlers, looked helpless and it seemed that they were playing at some away venue instead of playing at their strongest fort. Pakistan were bowled out for 148 runs, playing 53 overs and surviving only 264 minutes, in response to Australia’s 559 that came from 189 overs and 792 minutes on a venue where Australia has never won a Test match. The first-innings trail of 408 runs in the Karachi Test is Pakistan’s heaviest first innings deficit at any home venue since the country got the Test status. Before this, Pakistan’s heaviest first innings deficit at home, batting 2nd in Tests, was 268 runs when they had scored 407 runs in response to India’s 675-5 against India in Multan in 2004. The biggest lead they conceded at home in the first innings after batting first in a Test was 376 when India had scored 600 in response to Pakistan’s 224 at Rawalpindi Test in 2004.