Lahore win Challenge Cup Golf

LAHORE: In the Netracon Challenge Cup Golf, the 20-member Lahore team, comprising of ten leading professionals and ten leading amateurs, achieved victory over the skillful and apt Rawalpindi-Islamabad team through consistency, remarkable application of skills and an adroit plan formulated by Lahore team captain Shahid Javed Khan at Lahore Gymkhana here on Monday. The organising team comprised of Asghar Ali Shirazi of Netracon, a renowned expert in laying of transmission lines, and Omar Zia, an internationally qualified golf referee backed by an array of specialists who ensured smooth flow of competitive activity. The event was spanned over 18 holes and Rawalpindi-Islamabad played with a sense of purpose, commitment and singlemindedness. In the individual matches, Lahore accumulated a total of 15 winning points as against five points gathered by Rawalpindi-Islamabad. In the four ball matches, Lahore collected seven points as against three by the opposing team. Overall, Lahore emerged as the vanquisher with a splendid tally of 22 points while Rawalpindi-Islamabad could just manage eight points. Radiance of this memorable clash was owed to the presence of big names like Shabbir Iqbal, Hamza Amin, Minhaj Maqsood and Taimur Hassan for Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Ahmed Baig, M Alam, M Shahzad, Shahid Javed, Salman Jehangir and Hussain Hamid for Lahore.













