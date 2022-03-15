PML-N and Tareen group join hands to oust Buzdar

Disgruntled faction of the ruling PTI, known as Jahangir Khan Tareen group, and PML-N have joined hands to oust Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting in Lahore on Monday. The statement was issued after the PML-N delegation led by Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz visited the residence of estranged PTI leader Tareen, who is currently in London reportedly for medical treatment. The lawmakers of the disgruntled group “expressed disappointment” over the state of affairs in Punjab and consensus was reached with the PML-N to remove Usman Buzdar from the post of chief minister, the statement added. The provincial assembly lawmakers also criticised the performance of CM Buzdar-led government, saying corruption and inflation had been on rise. Sardar Owais Leghari, Ataullah Tarar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Zeeshan Rafique were part of the PML-N delegation. A rare huddle between the rival parties’ members also discussed in detail the political situation of the country and agreed to remain in contact. Hamza also expressed “best wishes for the health of Jahangir Tareen” during the meeting. Development comes days after Tareen’s group announced that they would only support the government in the no-confidence move if it accepted their condition to remove Usman Buzdar from the post of CM Punjab. Meanwhile, the anti-government alliance, PDM, along with major opposition party PPP has devised a possible power-sharing formula if no-confidence motion succeeds against the PTI-led government both at Centre and in Punjab, The Express Tribune learnt on Monday.

Under the formula, PML-Q senior leader Pervaiz Elahi is likely to be given the portfolio of Punjab chief minister while the size of provincial cabinet will be kept at a minimum, according to the insiders.

As of now, the Punjab cabinet consists of 38 ministers, four advisers and four special assistants. A PML-N lawmaker will be elected as Punjab Assembly speaker and PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira name has been proposed for the slot of province’s governor. Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will become the next chief minister after the elections take place, his spokesperson Imran Goraya said Monday.