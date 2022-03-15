Not worried about no-trust motion: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said he was not worried, as the situation leading up to the no-confidence vote was satisfactory.

He made these remarks during a meeting of the PTI core committee that was summoned to devise a strategy in light of the uncertain political situation in the country.

Imran said the government was prepared to defeat the no-confidence motion and every decision will be taken with due consultation. “The opposition is in haste because the corruption cases against them are about to conclude,” he added. The participants of the meeting were told that the government was in no hurry to summon the National Assembly session. However, according to rules, the speaker needs to convene the session within 14 days of submission of the motion, says a news report.

It was further said that the allies were standing with the government and that the government lawmakers were being offered millions in return for voting against Imran.

Planning Minister Asad Umar briefed the meeting about contacts with allied parties, while Babar Awan briefed the party leadership on legal aspects. The provincial presidents of PTI briefed the core committee on organizational matters. It was decided to pursue an aggressive strategy of “exposing the corrupt clique” by continuing the countrywide political gathering.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) led by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to express their confidence in his leadership and the government’s public welfare policies. Ghous Bux Mahar MNA and Dr Zulfiqar Mirza were included in the delegation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Separately, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by its parliamentary leader Nawabzada Khalid Magsi also called on the prime minister. Overall political situation in the country was discussed. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Robina Irfan, Sardar Israr Tareen and Mir Ahsan Reki, members of the National Assembly, were included in the delegation. Ministers, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, and Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shahbaz Gill also attended the meeting.

Imran said the government enjoyed confidence of the masses in the current political scenario, as it had taken revolutionary measures for their welfare.

Besides provision of interest-free loans to the youth, women, poor and middle classes through the Kamyab Jawan Program, various initiatives such as Riayat Ration, Education Scholarships, Emergency Cash, mother-child healthcare, panahgahs and women centers have been taken under Ehsaas Program, he added. Special Assistant to the PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said that despite the rising petroleum prices in the international market the government was paying a huge subsidy on petrol and diesel in order to provide relief to the masses. “These are the measures, which were never taken by any government,” he stressed. The prime minister advised the MNAs to enhance contacts with people in their respective constituencies and help address their problems on immediate basis.