Voting on no-trust motion after March 27

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran will take place after March 27.

In a tweet, he said the biggest rally in the country’s history would be held at the D-Chowk on March 27 during which PM Imran would give a historic speech.

“Voting on the no-confidence resolution will take place after March 27. The opposition will face complete defeat. Confidence in PM Imran Khan will increase”, says a media report.

After holding consultations and marathon sessions for weeks, the opposition submitted the no-confidence motion on March 8.

Besides submitting the resolution under Article 95 of the Constitution, the opposition members had also submitted a requisition notice for convening the National Assembly under Article 54(3) of the Constitution on a one-point agenda i.e. to take up the resolution.

Under the Constitution, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice.

Voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between three and seven days after the session is summoned.

The senator confidently said that the no-trust motion against the premier would fail, while the people’s confidence in the prime minister’s leadership would bolster.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made final decision on holding a historic gathering at the D-Chowk on March 27.

In a tweet, the minister said the world would see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain to defend their independence and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, addressing the Overseas Workers Convention, the federal minister said the opposition would be defeated in the no-confidence motion.

He said political maneuvering of the opposition was aimed at blocking the journey of development.

The minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was the only national party whose supporters were present throughout the country, from Gwadar to Khunjrab.

He said during the past 70 years there was not even single party, other than PTI, that had worked together with state institution to cope with the challenges the country has been faced.

He said Prime Minister always took decisions that were in the interest of nation and the people as well, adding that unity was the only way to success.