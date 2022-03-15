Pakistan, Germany vow to deepen collaboration

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday underscored the high value Pakistan attached to its relations with Germany, saying it was determined to further deepen its collaboration with Germany across all areas of mutual benefit.

The foreign minister spoke on telephone with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Discussing the situation in Ukraine, Qureshi said it was a grave moment in Europe’s history. He apprised his German counterpart of the prime minister’s phone conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as well as his own phone calls with the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Russia and with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union.

In all these contacts, he said, Pakistan had stressed the importance of cessation of hostilities, establishment and maintenance of humanitarian corridors, provision of humanitarian assistance and continuous efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

The foreign minister briefed Baerbock about violation of Pakistan’s airspace by an Indian missile on March 9. He said India had regretted what it called “accidental” firing of the missile, however, such a serious matter could not be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further said Pakistan had called for a joint probe in the incident, and was also calling upon the international community to take serious notice of the incident of grave nature in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in upholding and promoting strategic stability in the region.

The foreign minister said he looked forward to receiving the German counterpart in Islamabad in April to continue discussions. Foreign Minister Annalena appreciated the foreign minister for sharing his perspective on bilateral and regional issues, and said she looked forward to continue the discussions. This was the second phone conversation between the two foreign ministers in a month. The two sides agreed to remain in contact.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the PTI had complete trust in its allies in the Centre – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Grand Democratic Alliance and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – amid the opposition’s attempts to woo them for the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have been constantly saying and will repeat today that I, as a political worker, believe that all our allies … [are with us and] and my party and I have complete faith in them. “We believe they are very refined and honourable people. They have supported us at various points in these 3 years and we were, are and will remain thankful to them,” the foreign minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said he trusted the government’s allies to fully understand the opposition’s tactics and the truth in their promises. “They are experienced politicians and they won’t easily be fooled. To meet and listen [to others] is everyone’s right but they understand everything,” the foreign minister added. Qureshi said the opposition would face disappointment in trying to win over the government’s allies.

The foreign minister’s remarks come after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust resolution against the premier last week. The opposition has been engaged in talks and meetings with the government’s allies recently and claims it has support from disgruntled PTI members as well. The opposition’s meetings prompted the government to also hold various meetings with its allies but it is not clear which way the they will vote.

However, the PML-Q recently made a decision regarding the vote on the no-confidence resolution and will announce it after a final round of consultations with other allies in the ruling coalition. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, while talking to reporters on Sunday, said his party was working together with MQM-P and BAP.

Meanwhile, despite desperate attempts by the PTI and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday, the MQM-P kept its cards close to its chest keeping all “options” open for the crucial parliamentary process, saying it would take a decision on the no-trust vote only “in line with national and party interest”.

‘Unholy alliance’: The foreign minister hit out at the opposition, terming it an “unholy alliance” and a “marriage of convenience” that had formed only for the no-confidence motion.

Qureshi said the major opposition parties – PPP, JUI-F and the PML-N – had nothing in common and the government would defeat their move in a political, democratic and constitutional manner. He predicted that the opposition alliance would break apart due to the lack of a common ideology. FM Qureshi said these parties only had a single agenda, which was to remove the premier, adding that the masses know very well “why the opposition is afraid of him [PM Imran]”.