Bilawal shares video of PM’s faux pas in response to his Urdu gaffe

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s criticism on his Urdu gaffe in a hilarious way via a short video clip. The video, which included many mistakes in the Urdu language of the premier in the recent past, was shared on Bilawal’s official Twitter handle with the caption “PM teaching me Urdu”. Last week, PM Imran, while addressing party workers and supporters at the Governor’s House during his daylong visit to Karachi, mocked Bilawal’s Urdu language skills. The prime minister had said that former president Asif Ali Zardari should teach his son, at least, how to speak correct Urdu. “Even an Englishman learns to speak Urdu in two years,” he added. Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, while responding to the prime minister’s criticism, said that PM Imran himself had little knowledge of the national language and makes foot-in-mouth statements about misplaced geography.













