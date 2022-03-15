World silence on Indian atrocities against Muslims a crime: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has termed the campaign of extremist organization RSS against mosques in India as an attack on religious freedom and said that silence of international human rights organizations against atrocities of Indian extremists is no less than a crime. The time has come for the Muslim Ummah to unite and adopt a definite policy to raise its voice against Indian extremists and Narendra Modi. Indian Muslims cannot be left alone. The killing of a Muslim boy by Hindu extremists during a cricket match in India is proof that India is a stronghold of extremists.

According to details, on Monday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar in his tweet and statement strongly condemned the launch of a campaign by the extremist organization RSS in India to remove loudspeakers from mosques and said that unfortunately ever since Narendra Modi came to power, atrocities against Indian Muslims and other minorities have been on the rise and the right to religious freedom has been taken away from minorities. There is no doubt that the only difference between Narendra Modi and RSS is the name. Both have the same agenda. In Kashmir too, Indian terrorists are massacring innocent Kashmiris. But despite this, Kashmiris are fighting the terrorism of Indian forces with full courage.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Muslims in India as well as other minorities including Sikhs are being targeted by Hindu extremists. It is the responsibility of international human rights organizations and especially the United Nations to stop these atrocities instead of watching everything in silence and take strong notice and exert force on India through diplomatic pressure to end atrocities against minorities. The UN must ensure the protection of the lives and property of minorities as well as their religious freedom. India has become the most dangerous country in the world regarding minorities. We assure our Indian Muslim brothers and sisters that their rights will be raised at every forum.