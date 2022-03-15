Morality-based world order crucial to avert wars: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said to ensure peace in the world, the States needed to promote a morality-based world order rather than the imposition of their own self-centric laws.

Addressing here at a seminar by the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Sciences (PIPS), he stressed peace initiatives to save humanity from the disaster of wars.

The president regretted that despite the havoc of big wars, the world in fact had not learned to avoid war. He said the values of morals and empathy had started vanishing in the world contrary to the civilized culture of humanity. He said Islam favoured equality among mankind regardless of their difference of religion, race, or creed. Dr Alvi said Pakistan had a golden opportunity to benefit from the global opportunities and added that the quickest way for the country was to jump on to the train of information technology at the earliest.

He said huge responsibility lay on the decision-makers including bureaucracy, parliamentarians, and intellectuals to match with the pace of technological development.

He said lagging behind in technological advancements could lead to the conservativeness of mindsets. He suggested in this regard focusing on adopting ‘exponential’ rather than a ‘linear’ journey of progress. President Alvi said fake news was used as a tool to bombard weak nations and resulted in their destruction. He urged the youth to be wary of fake news and prevent them from affecting the direction of their goals.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan’s youth bulge had a high potential of contributing to the country’s economic growth and stressed the importance of also mainstreaming women to ensure the development of the country. Addressing here at the first convocation of Muslim Youth University, the president said unless women were not made equal partners in economic struggle, the country could not witness real prosperity.

He emphasized creating public spaces for women to ensure their emancipation and empowerment. The president also urged providing opportunities to women in the domain of online, e-business and part-time jobs to keep them intact with their professions. He said immense openings were available for youth in the shape of Kamyab Jawan programme and other financial assistance schemes offered by banks.

He called upon the graduates to benefit from these opportunities and excel in their professional fields. Dr Alvi emphasized upon the graduates to demonstrate honesty, integrity, and empathy in their lives, adding that knowledge without humanity had no significance.