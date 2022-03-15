Pakistan, UK finalise returns, readmission, extradition deals

A special cabinet committee finalized on Monday the returns, readmission and extradition agreements between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. during a meeting of the committee held in Islamabad chaired by the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The agreement is set to be submitted for signing between the two countries – after final consultation with the United Kingdom.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the draft agreement was sent to the British government for consultation last month. Under the agreement, only those citizens will be repatriated who have been sentenced by relevant courts.

The committee, in its meeting, also decided to conclude the Pak-UK Extradition Treaty at the earliest, which will enable extradition of convicted persons between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also attended the meeting.