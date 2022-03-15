Air Chief presides over 9th Convocation of Air University

Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who is also the Chairman Board of Governors, presided over the 9th Convocation ceremony of Air University as the Chief Guest in Islamabad on Monday. The ceremony spanned over two days and five sessions where 1,700 shining and bright graduates from undergraduate as well as the MS and PhD programs received their medals and degrees in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electrical, Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering disciplines along with the Business Administration, Accounting & Finance, Literature & Linguistics and Computer Science programs, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

While addressing the convocation ceremony, the Air Chief congratulated young graduates on their big day and wished them a bright future ahead. The Air Chief also emphasized on the valuable contributions and accomplishments of Pakistan Air Force in quality education, skill training, innovation and creative technologies over the years.

Among other endeavors of strategic importance, he also mentioned the initiative of National Aerospace Technology Park (NASTP), attributing the aerospace industry as the mother of all industries. Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed in his welcome address thanked Chief of the Air Staff for gracing the largest convocation in Air University’s history with 2,468 graduates. He also thanked the Air Chief for the whole hearted, unstinted support of Pakistan Air Force to Air University and assured him of following PAF vision of Quality Education, research, innovation and technology in true spirit and making meaningful contribution in national cause.