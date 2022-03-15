CM attends ceremony to hand CRBC control over to Punjab govt

An agreement was signed to hand over control of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) from WAPDA to the Punjab government at the Chief Minister’s Office in Lahore on Monday. A ceremony was organized at CMO in the presence of CM Punjab with regard to inking an agreement to hand over control of CRBC to the Punjab government. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony. GM WAPDA Abdul Qayyum and Chief Engineer Irrigation Department DG Khan Sajid Rizvi signed the agreement.

Usman Buzdar on this occasion stated that the Chashma Right Bank Canal project will prove to be a game-changer for agricultural progress. He outlined that the provision of water supply will improve CRBC after getting control of the lower part of CRBC from WAPDA. He disclosed that consensus of the concerned parties has also been obtained to gain the said control. CM highlighted that a huge amount of funds will be allocated for the repair of the dilapidated section of CRBC.

He announced that the staff of Chashma Right Bank Canal Punjab portion will also be merged adding that the provincial cabinet has also accorded approval for the Chashma Right Bank Canal project. Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (R) Muzzamil Hussain, Provincial Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Laghari, Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Secretary Irrigation and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.