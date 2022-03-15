Punjab Police hold ceremony to celebrate Culture Day

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that Punjab was a land of five rivers, whose protection, promotion of beautiful culture and charming traditions was people’s collective responsibility. In a message, the IG Punjab said that the celebration of Punjabi Culture Day at the government level was a good tradition as the purpose of celebrating this day was to promote beautiful culture of Punjab. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that on Punjabi Culture Day, all the supervisory officers of Punjab Police had contributed in the promotion of Punjabi culture by wearing Punjabi turbans and cultural attire in their offices. He said that Punjabi Sufi poets had promoted the culture of Punjab through their teachings, adding that living nations not only keep their culture alive but also ensure all possible steps for its promotion.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that brotherhood, love, high morals, hospitality and courage were the hallmarks of Punjabi culture and Punjab Police would not spare any effort in protecting the life and property of the nation by following these traditions. On the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day, a special ceremony was organized at the Central Police Office (CPO) on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan in which students of Punjab Police Internship Programme participated in cultural attire.

DIG Operations Punjab Kamran Adil attended the ceremony and congratulated all the participants including students on Punjabi Culture Day. Participants were served with traditional Punjabi confectionery like lassi (whey), jalebi and other sweets.