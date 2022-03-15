Over 25 MNAs and MPAs meet Punjab CM

More than 25 National and Provincial Assembly Members held separate meetings with the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Monday.

Those meeting with the CM included Women National Assembly Members (MNAs) Andleeb Abbas, Alia Hamza Malik, Seemi Bokhari, Dr Nosheen Hamid, Rubina Jameel, Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Roth, PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi, MNAs Rahat Amanullah, Malik Muhammad Ihsanullah Tawana, Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq, Peer Zahoor Qureshi, Aurangzeb Khichi, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hamid Yaar Hiraj, Jahanzeb Khichi, MPAs Mamoon Tarar, Samiullah Chaudhry and others, says a press release.

Women MNAs, PML-N MPA, provincial ministers and other lawmakers expressed their complete trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar. “We are standing by you and will continue to do so,” they vowed. The CM while talking with the parliamentarians emphasized that the D-Chowk meeting will prove to be a game-changer adding that the role of opposition is seen nowhere in the future politics. He remarked that PM Imran Khan gave a new innovation to politics. He stated that the opposition getting united for the sake of attaining power will soon be fighting with one another.

“We are not afraid of any step taken by the opposition, rather are united and focused,” he stressed. The chief minister highlighted that the country is set on the road to achieve sustainable economic prosperity. He underscored that those creating political anarchy will soon be dispersed. The CM highlighted that the credibility of the opposition has finished owing to adopting undemocratic designs. He outlined that PM Imran Khan enjoys the complete confidence of 22 crore people of Pakistan. He remarked that the masses are well aware that the game of opposition has come to an end. He asserted that the PTI government would effectively counter the no-trust motion tabled by the opposition. He denounced that the motive behind submitting a no-trust move is to derail the sustainable progress achieved in the country. He outlined that conspiratorial elements have been fully exposed before the nation.

The chief minister said the opposition has lost its nerves after submitting no-trust motion. “We are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and will collectively foil every nefarious design of the opposition,” he said.

Buzdar said that only an honest leadership of PM Imran Khan can move forward Pakistan in the right direction instead of looters and plunderers. He maintained that opposition is only skillful in waging propaganda. He stated that the nation has come to know the dual faces of those who are trying to create political anarchy in the country. “Opposition has dug a ditch for themselves by submitting no-confidence motion.