Zameen.com holds successful crowd-puller property sales event in Karachi

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized another property sales event in Karachi.

The event witnessed large-scale public interest and the attendees availed the benefit of the event-exclusive deals on the high-in-demand premium real estate projects in Karachi.

This latest property sales event included Aman Golf View, Oasis Park Residencia, Executive Residency, Roomi Icon, Empire Icon, Anaya Royal Residency, The Mega Mall & Residency, Burj Al Jinnah, Cliff Vista, Shams Icon, Theme Park Residency, Omega Mall North, Omega Mall Airport, Falak Corporate City and other highly innovative projects for the review of the genuine buyers and investors.

Additionally, the attendees received an in-depth analysis of the real estate market situation and the benefits of investing in the aforementioned projects. All these projects are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com – which ensures that due diligence has been undertaken for the security of buyers’ investments.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood said that Karachi is the industrial hub of Pakistan. He went on to say that the economic shifts in the city happen to affect the entire country, which is why the benefits of this Property Sales Event in Karachi will also be shared by all parts of Pakistan. Mr. Mehmood opined that Zameen.com is known as a trusted brand among people, which is evident from the high attendance rate of this event. He said that Zameen.com has performed unmatched services in the field of project sales and has subsequently helped the real estate sector earn a central position in the national economy.

During the event, the guests were also given a comprehensive presentation – supported by research and real-time statistics – on secure investments in the real estate sector by the expert sales team of Zameen.com.