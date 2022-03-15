AJK president urges judiciary to ensure speedy justice

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that since the issue of appointment of AJK High Court judges stands resolved it was incumbent upon the judiciary to ensure speedy dispensation of justice to the masses.

The AJK president said this while talking to acting Chief Justice of Supreme Court AJK Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the state metropolis on Monday.

During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern, AJK president office said Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary said, “Now that the vacant posts have been filled and the High Court is almost complete, timely delivery of justice to the people should be ensured.”

He was of the view that delivering justice to the people on their doorstep was the sole responsibility of the honorable court. “I believe that the judges of our judiciary are worthy enough to deliver justice to the people”, he added.