One for Kashmiri Women

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN, Munir Akram, pointing at the pandemic of sexual violence as a weapon against Kashmiri women is a commendable initiative, indeed, but that an organisation, which leaves no occasion to toot the horn about its commitment to peacekeeping, had to wait for a push to acknowledge what has been going on for the past seven decades, makes its human rights charter sound hollow.

Or, are some countries the global body claims to represent more equal than others (in the words of George Orwell)? Bitter cynicism aside, what transpired in Washington DC was a ball that should have been rolled long, long ago. However, a major country’s bearing on the Security Council being set aside to recognise the brutal ground realities speaks volumes about Pakistan’s diplomatic clout and its dedication to the Kashmir cause. However, the use of rape by Indian security forces to silence retaliating Kashmiri civilians has repeatedly been acknowledged by advocacy groups–some even at a stone’s throw from the Manhattan mega-office.

Therefore, the heart of the debate should focus on suggestions on how to turn the screws on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to this menace. While life was never normal for over 12.5 million Kashmiris living in the so-called heaven on earth, the writing on the Srinagar’s wall has been screaming emergency for over three years. High-profile rape cases manage to sustain the media’s attention for one news cycle but what about hundreds of others who have to face intimidation on a daily basis?

Those sitting in New Delhi might have forgotten the horrors of a little girl, Asifa Bano, who fell victim to a pre-planned bid to force Kathua’s Muslims out a few years ago, but her lifeless body that endured unimaginable pain for three straight days is still counting the hours for answers.

May they be eight or 80, age is never a barrier and all the better if male relatives are present to witness their ordeal. If this mass drive has been orchestrated to break the spirit of the valley who appear unwavering in their struggle for freedom, Mr Modi and Co are in for a great disappointment.

Nevertheless, like always, it is far too convenient to trample the existence of the “white-skinned women,” they lure people outside the valley with. Because what is a woman, if not the easiest of meat! *