Too Late for Talks?

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary’s surprise revelation that the government would consider “what can be given in return,” if the combined opposition withdrew the no-confidence motion in the larger interest of the economy and country raises more questions than it answers. Especially, since it has come this late in the game, when the prime minister himself is leading the ruling party’s counter-charge and not pulling any punches in the process, to put it very mildly. Since the information ministry speaks for the prime minister’s office, one is forced to assume that the PM must have had to gulp a lot of claims, threats, as well as pride to green-light this gambit, because Imran Khan has publicly refused to so much as shake hands with opposition leaders or talk with them “even on matters of national importance,” because of his personal conviction(not yet legally proven) that they are inherently corrupt.

It would be a shame, needless to say, if this gesture was conceived just to score petty points against the opposition; knowing full well that all of them would turn it down. Negotiations are, of course, central to parliamentary democracy. But at a time when the PM will not rest till the opposition is in jail, and the opposition will settle for nothing less than the removal of this particular PM, talks can only go so far. Let’s not forget, of course, that the PM has had a very big role to play in making the political landscape confrontational and bitter ever since the no-confidence motion was filed. In fact, it’s not very easy to dispute the argument that putting this proposal on the table at this point in time smacks more of a fear of losing the vote than a genuine desire to bury the hatchet.

The minister should also explain why this move was made alongside the threat of a million-man-strong procession standing in the way of parliamentarians as they go to the national assembly to vote for or against the no-confidence motion; even raising the spectre of a possible security threat. The PTI has also threatened to have the speaker disqualify any and all dissenting members of the ruling party before they are able to cast their vote in what legal experts are calling an unacceptable subversion of the constitution. Could it really be that PTI is throwing just about everything at the wall in the hope that something will stick?

Surely, the ruling party’s time and energy are better invested in making sure it has the right numbers and also that its allies stick with it. Ideally, there’s nothing better than talks to settle thorny issues. But realistically, it seems that time has long passed. *