Notorious drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

KHANEWA: Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered five kilogram Hashish from his possession during an operation conducted here Monday.

According to police sources, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Kabirwala city police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shaban Khalid Goraya, launched an operation against drug peddlers and arrested notorious drug trafficker named Qamar Abbas s/o Allah Dita and recovered 5kg Hasish from his possession.

Case has been registered against the criminal and further investigation is underway, police sources added.