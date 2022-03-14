Five hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH: At least five persons were injured on early Monday morning as a result of a collision between two passenger vans near Sanawa bypass which falls under the jurisdiction of Sanawa police.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van No.3642 LHR was heading to Muzaffargarh from Sanawa, when it reached near Sanawa bypass it collided with another passenger van which was coming from the opposite side. As a result, Nadeem, Aslam, Iqbal, Nouman and Shahid sustained injuries. Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital for necessary treatment, while the police have started investigations into the incident.