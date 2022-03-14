Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders. Muhammad ldrees Ahmad, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.













