Five petrol pumps sealed for selling petrol on high rates

BUREWALA: City administration on Monday morning launched a mega crack down against those involved in artificial inflation and selling petrol on high rates across the city and sealed five petrol pumps.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, price control magistrates launched a crack down against price violators and sealed Ahmed Petrol Pump, Naveed Petrolium, Khalid Petrol Pump, Salik Petrolium and Al-wafa Petrol Pump. The pumps were sealed on the spot and a fine of Rs,45 thousand rupees was imposed on all owners while separate cases were also registered against them under price control act.