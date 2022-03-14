IRSA releases 73876 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 73876 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 54693 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.20 feet, which was 20.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 20117 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 17613 ,25423 and 20670 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 3900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13376 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.