PM decides to hold historic gathering on March 27: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the final decision for holding a historic gathering at D-Chowk on March 27.

In a Tweet, the minister said that the world would see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain to defend their independence and sovereignty.

کپتان نے ڈی چوک اسلام آباد جلسے کا حتمی فیصلہ کر لیا…. انشاءاللہ 27 مارچ کو تاریخ ساز اجتماع ہونے جا رہا ہے. دنیا دیکھے گی پاکستان کی عوام کیسے اپنی آزادی اور خودمختاری کے لئے اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ کھڑے ہوتے ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, addressing the Overseas Workers Convention, the federal minister said that the opposition would be defeated in the no-confidence motion.

He said that the political maneuvering of the opposition was aimed at blocking the journey of development.

The minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was the only national party whose supporters were present throughout the country, from Gwadar to Khunjrab.

Asad Umar said during the past 70 years there was not even a single party, other than PTI, that had worked together with state institutions to cope with the challenges the country has been faced.

He said Prime Minister always took decisions that were in the interest of the nation and the people as well, adding that unity was the only way to success.