Gaddafi Green, Shehzad Mohammed win football matches

KARACHI: First All Karachi Shaheed Qamar Shah Memorial Football Tournament 2022 organized by Mahmoodabad Muhammadan Football Club in collaboration with Rebaan FC and Abdul FC started at Mahmoodabad Football Ground, Green Belt in which 128 teams from all over Karachi participated.

According to a communique, the Matches will be played on two matches per day basis. In the opening match of the knockout-based event, Gaddafi Green defeated Chanesar Mohammed by 5-4 on penalty kicks. In the second match, Shehzad Mohammadan FC defeated Shahbaz Korangi by 4-1 on a penalty kick.

Prominent businessman Syed Sajid Shah was the special guest of the occasion.

On this occasion, he kicked the ball and inaugurated the tournament, and announced to give Rs. 50,000 to the tournament committee.