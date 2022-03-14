Cabinet Special Committee finalizes Pak-UK Returns, Readmission agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee of the Cabinet has finalized the Returns and Readmission agreement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom after the Cabinet’s approval. The agreement would be signed formally after final consultation with the UK authorities, said a statement issued on Monday.

A special meeting of the Cabinet Committee was held with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in the chair to discuss Returns and Readmission and Extradition agreements between UK and Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig (R) Musaddiq Abbasi, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naeem Khokhar and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Following cabinet approval, the draft agreement was sent to the British government for consultation last month. The agreement would be presented for signing soon, it was further said. The agreement would only allow the repatriation of citizens who had been sentenced by the relevant courts.

The Special Cabinet Committee also decided to finalize Pak-UK Extradition Agreement soon. Agreement on extradition would make possible the extradition of convicted persons between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.