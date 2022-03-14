Fire in Lahore’s Pace shopping mall brought under control

LAHORE: A fire that broke out in a shopping plaza in Gulberg last night has been brought under control by Rescue 1122 after the hectic efforts of several hours on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire broke out in a shopping plaza–PACE around 12:45 am in the Gulberg area which engulfed many shops as flames spread quickly.

However, so far no loss of life has been reported but valuables in the shops worth thousands of rupees were gutted. Rescue 1122 Director General, Rizwan Naseer while talking to media during his visit to the site, said that more than 92 rescuers along with 22 vehicles of the fire brigade took part in the operation to extinguish the fire.

He said that no casualty was reported in the incident,while the fire has been controlled and cooling process was in progress.The district administration also called in WASA vehicles for dousing the flames. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire.