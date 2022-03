ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said that the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan has jumped manifolded in the last two weeks.

It was clear to the public now that who stood firmly for the dignity and better future of their country and who were conspiring to save their wealth, he twitted.

Hammad Azhar further said, “not only this assembly, every city and village of Pakistan is proud of its Prime Minister.”