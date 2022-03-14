Bids to select consultant firm for the handover of Rani Bagh

HYDERABAD: The bids to select a consultant firm for preparing a feasibility report for the handover of Hyderabad’s biggest recreational facility, Rani Bagh, will be opened at Sindh Secretariat on March 14.

An official informed here Sunday that a Karachi-based chartered accountant firm was likely to be selected at the bid opening event which would be held at the office of Sindh Local Government and Town Planning Department.

The Special Secretary of LG Department would chair the event which would be attended by Project Director Rani Bagh, Chief Municipal Officer of Municipal Committee Qasimabad, Director Public-Private Partnership Unit, and Assistant Chief Planning and Development Department.

The facility in question spreads to 54 acres of land in the center city and it remained under the administrative control of MCQ until some months ago when it was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad who was also made its PD.

It comprises a zoo, a fun land, multiple parks, and an open-air theater. As per the project details, the selected consultant would conduct the feasibility study

for the design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer (DFOMT) model for the handover of the facility to a private firm.

The consultant would also be required to provide a range of other services including preparing the bidding documents and assisting the PD, among others.