No fuel shortage, ‘highest stocks cover’ available for one month: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday refuted a news item that appeared in a section of the press about the shortage of fuel stocks in the country, teaming it ‘fake and contrary to the facts.’

“Some newspapers have carried out the news that only 5 days fuel stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts,” the minister said in a tweet.

The country has Diesel and Petrol stocks of more than one month. This is the highest stocks cover since many years. Some newspapers have carried a news that only 5 days stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 14, 2022

Currently, Hammad clarified that the country had the ‘highest stocks cover’ of diesel and petrol as compared to last many years, which were sufficient to meet needs of more than one month.