PM struggling for sovereignty, integrity of country: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was struggling for national integrity and sovereignty.

Talking to PTV, he said the prime minister is an honest political leader who had not made properties abroad rather than steering the country out of crises.

He said the prime minister had made it clear that Pakistan soil would not use against any other country, adding that in the past, drone attacks were allowed due to which thousands of people had lost their lives.

He said the government would defeat the opposition in the Parliament on the matter of no-confidence motion as the treasury benches had badly defected to opposition parties at many fronts.

The minister said the country had faced the loss of $150 billion in the war against terrorism.

Replying to a question, he said despite the increase of petroleum prices internationally, the prime minister had announced incentives for the public by decreasing the prices of petroleum and electricity.

Farrukh Habib said the prime minister was making all-out efforts to end the menace of corruption from the country, for this purpose accountability process was continued without any discrimination.

The minister said a record development work had been done in this tenure.