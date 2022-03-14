Three Women Crisis Centers, Shelters houses working in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Women Rights (MoHR) said that there were three Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis Centers (SBBWC) and Shelters houses in three districts of Balochistan province.

These centers work under the Women Development Department.

According to MoHR, these centers were established with the objective to protect women against all forms of violence and eliminate every type of discrimination against women.

The crisis centers were providing a number of facilities including temporary shelter to victims of violence in emergencies, medical/ first aid to women in distress, free legal assistance/ aid to women in distress, free social, psychological, and legal counseling to the women, and liaison with agencies competent to redress grievances of women at individual and collective levels, especially those concerned with combating violence against women.