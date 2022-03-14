Kendall seen hanging out with Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima

We’re willing to bet you didn’t see this edition of Three’s Company coming. Fresh off her catwalk duties during Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner is living it up in Paris. However, fans were surprised to see a few familiar faces among her party pals. In a video recently shared to Mustafa the Poet’s snapchat, she was seen having a blast with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s exes Luka Sabbat, 24, and Younes Bendjima, 28, along with a few other attendees like Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Poosh founder’s dating history, allow us to backtrack a bit. Kendall’s older sister, Kourtney, began dating Younes in October 2016 after meeting at a bar (also coincidentally in Paris).

The pair were together for nearly two years until they broke up in August 2018, with a source telling E! News at the time that the couple experienced a series of “ups and downs,” resulting in their romance simply fizzling out.

Fast-forward to that fall, when Kourtney and Luka began sparking romance rumors after being spotted together during a few outings. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and grown-ish actor even attended Diddy’s star-studded bash together that November. But alas, in February 2019, Luka confirmed that he was a single man, telling The Cut that he and Kourtney were “definitely not dating.”

It’s also worth noting that Younes made headlines last year when he shared a series of DMs he allegedly received from Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, with the father of three expressing his displeasure about those PDA pics between Kourtney and her now-fiancé Travis Barker.

But all of that is water under the Pont des Arts when there’s celebrating to be done. C’est la vie!