Germany has more Michelin-rated restaurants than ever before

The new edition of the Michelin gourmet restaurant guidebook introduced Wednesday added 17 “Michelin Star” restaurants in Germany this year, bringing the total to an all-time high of 327. Michelin’s Germany director, Ralf Flinkenflügel, said that restaurant shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic gave many chefs time to refine their cooking, experiment with creative dishes and “do many things better.” Flinkenflügel told Germany’s DPA news agency the past year was “incredibly difficult” for restaurateurs and it was “really amazing how well they mastered it all.” “It’s a record year. That surprised us a lot,” he said.













