Kanye West and Chaney Jones Get Cozy at Lakers Game

Looks like Kanye West is definitely back in the game-the dating game. The rap artist was photographed looking cozy with model Chaney Jones while sitting courtside at the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers’ game at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 11. Wearing a black plunging top, matching leather pants and sunglasses, the 24-year-old model was seen cuddling up to Kanye, 44, who was dressed in a black hoodie, matching black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes.

The rap artist later posted on his Instagram Story a video of the two appearing on the jumbotron.

The latest sighting of the two, who have been spotted together several times in recent weeks, comes hours after his ex Kim Kardashian posted Instagram photos of herself with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.

“Ye is having fun with Chaney,” a source close to Kanye told E! News earlier this month. “They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time.”

Kanye has been in divorce proceedings with his ex, with whom he shares four children, for over a year.

She recently won a legal battle that resulted in her and Ye having their single status restored.

While both have moved on with other people since their split-Kim with Pete, who Ye is not a fan of, and the rap star with Chaney and previously, Julia Fox-the Yeezy founder has in recent months expressed hope online to reunite his family.

When it comes to his own dating life, “Kanye isn’t dating anyone exclusively and there isn’t a label,” the source told E! News. The inside also said that Ye “likes to have a distraction and would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance.” Chaney, who appeared to make things with Kanye Instagram official on March 1, has not commented on their basketball date, although she did post a pic of the game on her Instagram Story.