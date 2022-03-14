Kate Hudson Accidentally Recreates Her Iconic Yellow Outfit From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day

How to recreate a look in 19 years. Kate Hudson served up some major nostalgia when she spotted wearing an outfit similar to her character’s signature look in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

While out and about in Los Angeles on March 11, the 42-year-old actress showed off a skin-tight yellow dress featuring spaghetti straps and asymmetrical split skirt, which highlighted her toned legs. She accessorized the dress with Givenchy’s Jaw Low Top sneakers and Louis Vuitton’s LV Link Square sunglasses.

In the 2003 rom com, Kate famously donned a yellow slinky silk floor-length gown with a plunging back topped off with the “Isadora diamond” in the film’s pivotal gala scene. The glamorous gown instantly became one of the most memorable fashion moments in film history.

The Fablectics founder admitted that after wrapping her role as magazine how-to writer Andie Anderson, she didn’t keep the iconic gown.

“You know what? I have no idea where that dress is,” she told Elle last May. “I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina’s team. I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!”

While Kate is on a mission to track down the film’s frock, her costar Matthew McConaughey is keen on the idea of a sequel.

“I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel,” he admitted on E!’s Daily Pop in November 2020. “And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one.”

“And it lasts!” he added. “People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”

The film’s director Donald Petrie exclusively told E! News he was flattered that the actor has such positive memories from the project.

“It’s of the highest compliment that I could possibly take to think that that’s the one movie he would consider going back and revisiting,” he said in February 2021.

“I’d be open to it, but it all comes down to the script, frankly.”