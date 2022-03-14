Cameron Diaz Reveals the Unexpected Lesson Husband Benji Madden Taught Her

Benji Madden is an artist, husband and dad-but we might want to add life coach to the list, too. And that’s because Cameron Diaz, who has been married to the rocker since January 2015, recently opened up about the lesson she’s learned from her hubby throughout the years-and it’s all about taking care of self. “He’s really taught me to value myself a lot more,” she said during the March 8 episode of Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast. When asked if that was something she was “expecting,” Cameron added, “I didn’t, because I think that I was receiving so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways. With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. You know what I mean? Like, completely-nothing else comes before this.” For Cameron, who welcomed daughter Raddix with Benji in December 2019, putting their marriage first comes as an easy choice.













