Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Candid Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just hit a relationship milestone. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took her romance with the Saturday Night Live star to the next level on Friday, March 11, going Instagram official in a series of candid snaps. In a photo carousel, Kim-wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots-was pictured sitting on the floor while Pete laid his head on her lap. The cozy-looking shot also showed Kim, 41, appearing to blow a kiss at the 28-year-old comedian.

In another photo, the SKIMS mogul’s reflection was seen a mirror next to Pete as he flashed a grin at the camera.

In the caption, she teased, “Whose car are we gonna take?!” The line was a reference to a quote from the 2010 film The Town and Kim included a meme of the exchange between Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in her post.

The post comes just a week after Kim was declared legally single amid her divorce with Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge also granted her request to revert back to her maiden name.

Since then, Kim has scrubbed her social media accounts by dropping Ye’s surname from all of her pages. A source close to Kim recently told E! News that the reality star “is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single.”

“She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life,” the insider shared. “She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Ye’s lawyer said the rapper is “focusing his entire attention to their children” after the court hearing.

Kim first filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for split and requesting for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Later that year, she started dating Pete after hosting SNL in October.

For his part, Ye has been vocal about wanting to reconcile with his ex, including asking Kim to “run right back” to him during a concert and seemingly sending her a truckload of roses to her on Valentine’s Day. He has also been outspoken about his displeasure for Kim’s romance with Pete, recently drawing backlash for releasing a music video that showed a clay figure of the King of Staten Island actor getting kidnapped and buried alive.

While Kim threw her support for Pete amid the drama by “liking” a tweet from director James Gunn that praised the comic as a “truly generous, tender & funny spirit,” Ye publicly defended his latest project by saying that “art is protected as freedom of speech.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim touched the drama surrounding her split with Ye, saying, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately.”

“I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately,” Kim continued. “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

As for Pete, she said that has “not filmed with him” for her new Hulu series The Kardashians, but is also “not opposed to it.”

She added, “It’s just not what he does.”