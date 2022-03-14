Dominant Pogacar wins Tirreno-Adriatico again

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO: Tadej Pogacar won the Tirreno-Adriatico seven-day cycling race on Sunday to notch up another triumph in a dominant start to the Slovenian’s season. The final stage itself was won by Bahrain Victorious rider Phil Bauhaus, who edged stage seven’s final bunch sprint. UAE team leader Pogacar effectively retained the “Race of the Two Seas” run between the Mediterranean and the Adriatic when he romped away from his rivals during stage six on Saturday. He eventually finished 1min 52sec ahead of Jumbo’s Danish climber Jonas Vingegaard, with Ineos veteran Richie Porte taking third at 2min 44sec.

Pogacar, the 23-year-old two-time Tour de France champion, rolled across the line at San Benedetto del Tronto on Italy’s Adriatic coast with the main peloton on Sunday to seal what is already a third win of the campaign, after the UAE Tour and the Strade Bianche one-day classic two weeks ago. Bauhaus took the sprint at the end of a 159-kilometre race after the peloton absorbed a three-man breakaway of Manuele Boaro, Alessandro Tonelli and Jorge Arcas. Tonelli was reeled in just before the race hit the final of five flat, 14.5km laps at the seaside finale while Boaro and Arcas finally gave up their effort heading into the last 8km. That set up a thrilling finish as a huge group of riders tried to squeeze through a tight stretch of road. Bauhaus slid up on the right to just edge Italian Giacomo Nizzolo of Israel Premier Tech after Intermarche’s Norwegian Alexander Kristoff attacked too early.